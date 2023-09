Daniel Baluta, Bucharest District 4 Mayor, Pledges New Airport in Bucharest’s South

Daniel Baluta, Bucharest District 4 Mayor, Pledges New Airport in Bucharest’s South. Daniel Baluta, mayor of Bucharest’s District 4, together with Giurgiu County Council, have started procedures for the construction of an airport in Bucharest’s south. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]