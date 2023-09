Four-Star Hotel TTS Covasna Ends 2022 with RON8M Turnover

Four-Star Hotel TTS Covasna Ends 2022 with RON8M Turnover. The four-star hotel TTS Covasna, opened in 2016 in the wake of a EUR5.3 million investment by businessman Mircea Mihailescu (founder of Danube freight carrier TTS), in 2022 posted RON 8 million turnover and for 2023 expects a 5% increase, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]