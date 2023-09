World championships: 12 gymnasts compete for Romania in Antwerp

World championships: 12 gymnasts compete for Romania in Antwerp. Twelve athletes will represent Romania at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships hosted by Antwerp, in Belgium, between September 30 and October 8. The Romanian delegation will leave for Belgium on Monday, September 25. Ana Maria Bărbosu, Sabrina Maneca Voinea, Lilia Cosman, Amalia (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]