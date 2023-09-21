Canada To Support Development Of Units 3 And 4 Of Cernavoda NPP With CAD3 Billion

Canada To Support Development Of Units 3 And 4 Of Cernavoda NPP With CAD3 Billion. Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, together with Romania's Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, announced Canada’s decision to support with 3 billion Canadian dollars the development of the project of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (Cernavoda NPP). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]