Rock Holding gets permit to build five-star hotel in Poiana Brasov

Rock Holding gets permit to build five-star hotel in Poiana Brasov. Real estate company Rock Development Holding said on September 21 that it obtained the construction permit for the first five-star hotel project in Poiana Brasov. The investment is estimated at EUR 70 million. The company also said that it is in the process of selecting a world-class hotel (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]