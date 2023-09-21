Slow food & artisan market holds third edition in Romania’s Buzău region this weekend

The artisan food market "Piața Artizanilor - Slow Food & Gourmet Hub Buzău" holds its third edition this weekend, September 23-24, with an offering covering not only food products, but also an art exhibition, gourmet street food, artists with handmade items, and educational-fun workshops (...)