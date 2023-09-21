Siemens Healthineers supports this year's National Congress of Radiology and Medical Imaging 2023

Siemens Healthineers supports this year's National Congress of Radiology and Medical Imaging 2023. The Romanian Society of Radiology and Medical Imaging, in collaboration with the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Craiova, will host the National Congress of Radiology and Medical Imaging in Romania, with Siemens Healthineers as the strategic partner for this edition, a promoter of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]