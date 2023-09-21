EY Romania: Pay Remains Top Concern For Employees, While Firms Focus More On Attracting And Keeping New Talent



EY Romania: Pay Remains Top Concern For Employees, While Firms Focus More On Attracting And Keeping New Talent.

Attracting and retaining talent are top concerns for employers around the world, yet more than one-third (35%) of employees are likely to quit their job in the next 12 months, with Gen Z (38%) and millennials (37%) the most likely to leave, according to the EY 2023 Work Reimagined Survey.