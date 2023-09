Ursus Breweries Invests EUR2M In Energy Recovery Installation At Its Buzau Brewery

Ursus Breweries, the leader of the local beer market, has invested EUR2 million in an installation that uses energy efficiency technologies to recover heat energy from flue gas at its brewery in Buzau. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]