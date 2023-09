Tiriac Imobiliare Invests EUR50M In Residential Compound In Northern Bucharest

Tiriac Imobiliare Invests EUR50M In Residential Compound In Northern Bucharest. Ţiriac Imobiliare, the real estate development division of Tiriac Group, has invested EUR50 million in a residential project in the Stejarii area in the northern part of capital city Bucharest.