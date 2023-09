Erste cuts forecast for Romania's 2024 GDP growth to 3.3%

Erste cuts forecast for Romania's 2024 GDP growth to 3.3%. Erste Bank announced that it is cutting its 2024 growth forecast for Romania from 4.2% to 3.3% but is keeping its forecast for the current year at 2.1%. The risks are that the GDP growth forecast for 2024 will be lower due to higher taxes on companies that risk discouraging private (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]