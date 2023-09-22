Romanian finance minister says companies can avoid "minimum profit tax" by investing more

Romanian finance minister says companies can avoid "minimum profit tax" by investing more. Romanian finance minister Marcel Bolos defended on September 21 the package of fiscal measures explaining that the companies can avoid the minimum profit tax by investing more. The tougher taxation of microenterprises and the floor set for the profit tax paid by large companies at 1% of their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]