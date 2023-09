TeraPlast Aims to Digitize 80% of Logistic Processes within Next 12 Months

Building materials maker TeraPlast Bistrita estimates that within a year, 80% of its logistics operations processes will be carried out through software that increases efficiency and reduces the necessary delivery times.