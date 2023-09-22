Over 100 women from Romania, Hungary and Croatia join Erasmus+ program supporting female entrepreneurship
Sep 22, 2023
A total of 105 young women from Romania, Hungary and Croatia have been selected to participate for 18 months in CAPSULE, the European Erasmus+ program that supports the development of female entrepreneurship. The program targets young women aged 18-28 who are interested in developing a (...)
