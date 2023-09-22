 
Romaniapress.com

September 22, 2023

New experimental project launched in Bucharest promotes give/receive concept for used items
Sep 22, 2023

New experimental project launched in Bucharest promotes give/receive concept for used items.

Comunidar, an experimental project encouraging people to give and receive "preloved" items, has been launched at Mezanin in the Universul Palace in Bucharest. The initiative belongs to designer Alina Vîlcu and has come to life thanks to the Environ Association, which collects and recycles (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Longest artificial ski slope in Romania to open in Gorj County Romania’s longest artificial ski slope is set to open at the end of October within the Aprilia Park complex, in Gorj County. The slope will open after “one ton of effort and hope later, tens of thousands of cubic meters of excavated soil, thousands of working hours, hundreds of technicians, (...)

German retailer KiK to add 30 new locations in Romania this year German retailer KiK Textilien recently announced the opening of around 30 new locations in Romania in 2023, as part of its expansion strategy. KiK entered the Romanian market in 2018 with the opening of its first store in Oradea. The retailer has a network of over 4,000 stores in Europe, (...)

easySales - Merchants have adapted quickly to changing consumer demands Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, merchants have been forced to adapt to changing consumer demands and preferences. The transition of businesses from offline to online, the focus on a better online customer experience, and shorter delivery times are just a few of the changes that have been (...)

New subway station to open in Bucharest's District 4 this fall after EUR 50 mln investment The Tudor Arghezi subway station will enter the public passenger transport circuit managed by Metrorex by mid-November at the latest, Bucharest's District 4 City Hall announced. The project was developed with an investment of EUR 50 million, covered with non-refundable funds. The new station, (...)

Quarter of Bucharest residents used drugs, justice minister says Romania’s justice minister Alina Gorghiu recently highlighted the problem of drug consumption in Romania, noting that an official report from the National Anti-Drug Agency indicates that one-quarter of Bucharest residents have used drugs. “Well over a million Romanians have, at some point in (...)

ING Bank Revises Romania's 2023 Economic Growth Forecast From 2.5% To 1.5% ING Bank has revised its growth forecast for Romania in 2023 from its previous estimate of 2.5% to 1.5%, based on a slightly disappointing first half of the year and limited prospects for an acceleration in the second part.

Restart Energy Plans To Go Public In 2024 Independent electricity supplier Restart Energy is preparing to go public via a capital increase and seeks to raise tens of millions of euros with it, said Valentin Bargau, VP of Corporate Operations of Restart Energy during a ZF conference.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |