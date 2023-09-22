Construction begins at Cluj airport park & ride, 800 parking spaces projected

Construction begins at Cluj airport park & ride, 800 parking spaces projected. Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc recently announced that construction has begun on the Park & Ride facility at the city's "Avram Iancu" International Airport, Romania's second most important airport. Over 800 parking spaces are set to be available. The estimated investment comes to EUR 14.6 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]