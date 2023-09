ING Bank Revises Romania’s 2023 Economic Growth Forecast From 2.5% To 1.5%

ING Bank has revised its growth forecast for Romania in 2023 from its previous estimate of 2.5% to 1.5%, based on a slightly disappointing first half of the year and limited prospects for an acceleration in the second part. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]