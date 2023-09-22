New subway station to open in Bucharest’s District 4 this fall after EUR 50 mln investment

New subway station to open in Bucharest’s District 4 this fall after EUR 50 mln investment. The Tudor Arghezi subway station will enter the public passenger transport circuit managed by Metrorex by mid-November at the latest, Bucharest's District 4 City Hall announced. The project was developed with an investment of EUR 50 million, covered with non-refundable funds. The new station, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]