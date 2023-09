German retailer KiK to add 30 new locations in Romania this year

German retailer KiK to add 30 new locations in Romania this year. German retailer KiK Textilien recently announced the opening of around 30 new locations in Romania in 2023, as part of its expansion strategy. KiK entered the Romanian market in 2018 with the opening of its first store in Oradea. The retailer has a network of over 4,000 stores in Europe, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]