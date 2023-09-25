TeraPlast Integrates Complex Digital Solutions Into Its Workflows; Aims To Digitize 80% Of Its Logistics Processes

TeraPlast adopts digitization solutions, and in accordance with the Group-wide strategy, estimates that within a year, 80 percent of its logistics operations processes will be carried out through software that increases efficiency and reduces the necessary delivery times. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]