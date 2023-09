iSTYLE Romania Expects To End 2023 With Turnover Similar To 2022 Level Of EUR112M

iSTYLE Romania Expects To End 2023 With Turnover Similar To 2022 Level Of EUR112M. iSTYLE, the largest Apple Premium Reseller retail chain in Central and Eastern Europe, expects to end 2023 with a turnover similar to the 2022 level of EUR112 million, up 40% versus the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]