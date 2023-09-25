AROBS Transilvania Software Shares Transferred To Main Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange

AROBS Transilvania Software Shares Transferred To Main Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange. AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS), a Romanian IT company specialized in providing services and software solutions based on the latest technologies, has debuted on Monday (Sept 25) on the Main Market of the stock exchange under the stock symbol AROBS, following its transfer from the AeRO (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]