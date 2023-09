Healthy Snacks Startup Unison Seeks To Raise EUR225,000 On SeedBlink

Healthy Snacks Startup Unison Seeks To Raise EUR225,000 On SeedBlink. Romanian healthy snacks startup Unison is launching a public fundraising campaign through technology startup investment platform SeedBlink, part of the round in which VC fund Mavers Ventures and Angel Investors have already participated, according to company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]