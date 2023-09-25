Bucharest Airports company launches tender for rehabilitation of Otopeni terminals

Bucharest Airports company launches tender for rehabilitation of Otopeni terminals. The Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) recently launched a tender worth RON 118 million (EUR 23.7 million) for the rehabilitation of the international departures, arrivals, and finger terminals at Henri Coandă International Airport (Otopeni Airport), Bucharest's main one.