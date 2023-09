Infinity Capital Investments Buys 8.9% Stake In Electromagnetica For RON10.9M

Infinity Capital Investments Buys 8.9% Stake In Electromagnetica For RON10.9M. Infinity Capital Investments has announced in a stock market report that it purchased 60.35 million shares of Electromagnetica (ELMA.RO), electrical equipment and produces electricity, representing 8.927% of the latter's share capital, for which it paid RON10.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]