Florian Daniel Pop, The New General Director Of Rompetrol Rafinare. Rompetrol Rafinare, a company part of KMG International and owner of Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries, said in a stock market report on Monday (Sept 25) that Florian Daniel Pop is the company's new General Director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]