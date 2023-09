Textile Manufacturer Tanex Sees EUR19M Revenue In 2022

Textile Manufacturer Tanex Sees EUR19M Revenue In 2022. Textile manufacturer Tanex, which has two plants, one in Bucharest and another in Valenii de Munte, Prahova County, posted RON94 million (about EUR19 million) revenue in 2022, up almost 47% from the previous year’s RON64 million (EUR13 million), according to ZF calculations based on data on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]