Radical party AUR close to overthrowing Liberals as second-largest in Romania
Sep 26, 2023
Radical party AUR close to overthrowing Liberals as second-largest in Romania.
The latest poll, conducted by CURS in Romania, confirmed the leading position of the Social Democrats (31% of the votes) and also showed the radical party AUR (18%) very close to the Liberal Party (PNL, 19%). Corruption is seen as the third most important problem (indicated as a significant (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]