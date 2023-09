US extends USD 57mn financing for Romania's nuclear plant expansion

US extends USD 57mn financing for Romania's nuclear plant expansion. The Board of Directors of the main export credit agency of the United States, EXIM Bank US, approved the granting of a direct loan in the amount of more than USD 57mn to EnergoNuclear, the project company fully controlled by the Romanian state company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) through which the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]