Czech Group Packeta Seeks to Hire 25 Specialists for Oradea and Bucharest Hubs. Czech group Packeta, which operates the delivery platform of the same name, has recruitment plans and has announced the opening of 25 new positions in the hubs it owns in Oradea and Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]