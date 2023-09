Romania set to buy 32 F-35 fighter jets from US for USD 6.5 billion

Romania set to buy 32 F-35 fighter jets from US for USD 6.5 billion. Romania’s Ministry of Defense has officially requested parliamentary approval to buy 32 F-35 military aircraft from the United States for around USD 6.5 billion. The decision to acquire the latest-generation American aircraft was made during the April meeting of the Supreme Council for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]