Total Trading Value At Bucharest Stock Exchange In First Eight Months Of 2023 Overshoots 2022 Record High



The total trading value of all types of financial instruments listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached a new record high in the first eight months of 2023 (the January-August period).