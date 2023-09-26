Radisson Group to operate hotel within Bucharest’s Central District Lagoon City

Romanian real estate company Forty Management recently announced that the Radisson Hotel Group has been selected to be the operator of the hotel component in the Central District Lagoon City in Bucharest. The Radisson Lagoon Hotel Bucharest is planned as the first of several such branded (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]