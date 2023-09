Comtech Co Slatina Sees Revenue Up To 34% To EUR31M In 2022

Comtech Co Slatina Sees Revenue Up To 34% To EUR31M In 2022. Romanian-owned steel pipe distributor Comtech Co posted RON154.4 million (EUR31.3 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of 34.3% on the previous year’s almost RON115 million (EUR23.4 million), ZF has calculated form Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]