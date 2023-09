Zitamine Nutrition Raises EUR350,000 For Development

Zitamine Nutrition Raises EUR350,000 For Development. Local startup Zitamine Nutrition, which developed an algorithm to personalize food supplements for each individual separately, has raised EUR350,000 from three investment funds in Romania – V7 Capital, Cleverage VC and The Mavers Ventures and a number of individual investors from the Bravva (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]