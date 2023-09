Soufflet Agro Romania Sees Revenue Up, Returns To Profit In 2022

Soufflet Agro Romania Sees Revenue Up, Returns To Profit In 2022. Grain and oilseeds trader Soufflet Agro Romania, part of France’s Soufflet Group, posted almost RON340.4 million (EUR69 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of 17.8% on the previous year’s figure of some RON289 million (EUR58.7 million), according to ZF’s calculations based on Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]