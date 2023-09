Gerke Witteveen takes over as CEO of NN Pensii

Gerke Witteveen takes over as CEO of NN Pensii. Gerke Witteveen will begin his mandate as CEO of NN Pensii on October 9. He takes over from Andreea Pipernea, who led NN Pensii for the past six years. She will pursue new professional and entrepreneurial opportunities outside NN. Witteveen has almost 20 years of experience in finance.