Romanian health-tech startup Zitamine raises EUR 0.35mn to expand regionally

Romanian health-tech startup Zitamine raises EUR 0.35mn to expand regionally. Romanian startup Zitamine, which allows subscribers to receive personalized supplements based on their specific health and activity profile, raised EUR 350,000 from investment funds V7 Capital, Cleverage VC and The Mavers Ventures, plus a number of individual investors from the Bravva Angels (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]