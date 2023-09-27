Expert: Grain imports from Ukraine actually increased during the “embargo” period

Expert: Grain imports from Ukraine actually increased during the “embargo” period. In the period May-September 2023, when the European Commission (EC) imposed restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grains, the monthly average of Ukrainian wheat imports to Romania increased from 88,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes instead of decreasing, stated Cezar Gheorghe, a grain trade (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]