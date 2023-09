Greek PPC seeks to buy Lukoil’s wind farms in Romania

Greek PPC seeks to buy Lukoil’s wind farms in Romania. PPC Renewables, a division of the PPC group that is taking over Enel’s assets in Romania, is en route to taking over the wind farms operated by the Russian group Lukoil as well, Economica.net reported. The deal is currently being reviewed by the country’s Competition Council. The target of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]