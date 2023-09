Ardealul Carei Profit Up almost 42% in 2022 To RON81.7M

Ardealul Carei Profit Up almost 42% in 2022 To RON81.7M. Ardealul Carei, a major vegetable oil producer locally, in 2022 generated net profit worth RON81.7 million (EUR16.5 million), up almost 42% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]