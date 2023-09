EBRD Expects Romania Economy to Grow by just 1.8% in 2023, Way Below Initial Forecast



Romania’s economy will expand by only 1.8% in 2023, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development economists forecast. The projection was downwardly revised from an initial 2.5% one.