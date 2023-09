Romania ranks 14th globally in digital quality of life

Romania ranks 14th globally in digital quality of life. Romania ranks 14th globally (13th in Europe) this year in terms of digital quality of life, up from 34th in 2022. Europe continues to dominate the ranking, with 29 out of the top 50 countries worldwide. The Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index, created by Surfshark and cited by G4Media, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]