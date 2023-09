Donna Medical Center opens women’s oncology clinic in Bucharest

Donna Medical Center opens women’s oncology clinic in Bucharest. Donna Medical Center has opened an oncology clinic for women following a EUR 250,000 investment. The investment covered the equipment and the furbishing. The Bucharest clinic, which opened in August, can offer chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy to a maximum of 200 patients. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]