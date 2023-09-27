NewLaw.ro and Fairo join forces in Strategic Partnership, to empower small and medium businesses with Comprehensive Legal and Finance Administration Services



NewLaw.ro, the pioneering digital platform for lawyer collaborations, and Fairo, the innovative financial administration solution for freelancers, announce their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of legal and invoicing services. The essence of this partnership lies in the (...)