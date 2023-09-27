 
Romaniapress.com

September 27, 2023

Rejected amendment to 'nationalize' Pillar 2 pension funds causes scandal in RO Govt.
Sep 27, 2023

Rejected amendment to 'nationalize' Pillar 2 pension funds causes scandal in RO Govt..

A rejected amendment that would have nationalized the private Pillar 2 pension funds has caused members of the Romanian Government to point fingers. Earlier this week, the Romanian Government unveiled and finally adopted a new fiscal package to curb the rising deficit. The package introduces (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nokian Tyres Appoints Management Team To Coordinate EUR650M Investment At Oradea Plant Nokian Tyres, one of the major players on the global tyre market, has appointed Susanna Tusa to the position of General Manager and Vice-President of the local operations, allowing her to also coordinate the project of the factory in Oradea (western Romania).

The Made in Romania Program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange announces the 15 finalists of its sixth edition Made in Romania, the program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced and awarded on Tuesday, September 26, the finalist companies of this year, the future growth engines of the Romanian economy. Among the 15 successful entrepreneurial stories, three are from the IT&C sector, (...)

More than half of IT companies will not or only partially cover the change in taxation regulations In a constantly changing economic landscape, the IT industry is facing significant challenges in adapting to new legislative changes, at a time when the market was already complicated in terms of IT workforce responses. Cteq, part of the Cteam Group is pleased to publish the long-awaited (...)

Sanofi Romania appoints Thomas Bosment as country head of Consumer Healthcare Sanofi Romania announced the appointment of Thomas Bosment as country head of its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business unit. Bosment joined Sanofi in 2015 and has held various positions within the company, including head of CHC Europe Commercial Excellence at Sanofi, where he was responsible (...)

Romgaz Sells Nearly RON1B Worth Of Natural Gas To E.ON Energie Romania Romania’s state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz’s (SNG.RO) announced in a stock market report on Thursday (Sept 28) the conclusion of a new transaction with E.ON Energie Romania, a company part of Germany’s E.ON Group.

KINOdiseea Film Festival to take place in Bucharest in October The 15th edition of the KINOdiseea International Film Festival for Young Audiences is taking place in Bucharest, at Cinema Gloria and Cinema Luceafărul, between October 11 and 15. This year, the festival will be divided into three sections, bringing to the big screen films that have received (...)

Sanofi Romania Appoints Thomas Bosment As Country Head Of Consumer HealthCare (CHC) Business Unit Pharmaceuticals company Sanofi Romania, the local division of French giant Sanofi, has announced the appointment of Thomas Bosment as Country Head of its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business unit.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |