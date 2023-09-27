Rejected amendment to 'nationalize' Pillar 2 pension funds causes scandal in RO Govt.

Rejected amendment to 'nationalize' Pillar 2 pension funds causes scandal in RO Govt.. A rejected amendment that would have nationalized the private Pillar 2 pension funds has caused members of the Romanian Government to point fingers. Earlier this week, the Romanian Government unveiled and finally adopted a new fiscal package to curb the rising deficit. The package introduces (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]