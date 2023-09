OMV Petrom Signs Natural Gas Purchase Contract With Türkiye's BOTAŞ

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeast Europe, has signed a contract for the purchase of natural gas with BOTAŞ, the national oil and gas company of Türkiye.