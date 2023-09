Former ZF Journalist Andreea Magraon Moves From Bolt To Sezamo

Former ZF Journalist Andreea Magraon Moves From Bolt To Sezamo. Andreea Magraon, who started her career as a Ziarul Financiar journalist and then served as marketing manager for Trust communications agency, FlixBus and Bolt, has joined online supermarket Sezamo, as chief marketing officer, the retailer announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]