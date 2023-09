SIF Imobiliare Net Profit Grows Fivefold YoY To EUR12.4M In H1/2023

SIF Imobiliare Net Profit Grows Fivefold YoY To EUR12.4M In H1/2023. SIF Imobiliare (SIFI.RO), a company operating in the real estate sector and 99% held by Lion Capital (LION.RO), on Wednesday (Sept 27) reported a net profit of EUR12.45 million for the first half of 2023, more than fivefold higher than the EUR2.35 million level reported in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]