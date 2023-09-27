ABN Systems International Reports Lower Turnover And Net Profit For H1/2023 Vs Year-Earlier Period

ABN Systems International Reports Lower Turnover And Net Profit For H1/2023 Vs Year-Earlier Period. ABN Systems International (ABN.RO), which distributes IT&C products and accessories and owns the Tellur brand, had a net profit of RON693,000 in the first half of 2023, from RON1.9 million in the year-earlier period, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]