ABN Systems International Reports Lower Turnover And Net Profit For H1/2023 Vs Year-Earlier Period
Sep 27, 2023
ABN Systems International Reports Lower Turnover And Net Profit For H1/2023 Vs Year-Earlier Period.
ABN Systems International (ABN.RO), which distributes IT&C products and accessories and owns the Tellur brand, had a net profit of RON693,000 in the first half of 2023, from RON1.9 million in the year-earlier period, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]